Person dies after crash leaves them trapped in car in Waikato stream

One person has died after being trapped in a car that became submerged in a stream following a two-vehicle crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 4.40pm near the intersection of Masters Road and Goodwin Road in Aka Aka, Waikato.

Police said one of the vehicles became submerged in the stream on the side of the road and initially trapped one of the people inside.

They were rescued from the car but were in a critical condition and died at the scene.

Two other people suffered serious injuries and have been transported to hospital.

