Security forced to move far-right media hosts into dock

Far-right media duo Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer have made their first appearance in the Christchurch District Court on charges of distributing objectionable material.

People outside Christchurch courts ahead of Counterspin pair's court appearance on August 31 (Source: 1News)

The Counterspin hosts were arrested last week, over alleged offences under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, and have been on bail.

Alp is charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication, a documentary, and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Spierer has been charged with one count of distributing an objectionable publication, one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

The pair resisted the judge's demands they enter the dock, reading statements from the back of the court, and had to be forcibly placed there by security.

They both read the same statement, saying: "I am a non-resident settler, I don’t want to argue the law or the fact, I am here on this matter on special appearance not a general appearance … I am only here to settle this matter."

They have both been remanded without plea to get legal representation until September 21.

Protesters had gathered outside the court ahead of their appearance.

Members from Tū Kotahi Tātou, affiliated with the anti-fascist movement, have been one of two protest groups outside the court this morning.

The other group were there in support of Alp and Spierer.

