One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula on Tuesday night.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police were alerted to the crash on the Tairua Whitianga Road (SH25) at Kaimarama at about 9.05pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

"Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing," police said.