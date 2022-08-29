Primary health care nurses rally around New Zealand

Primary health care nurses are rallying around the country on Monday, calling for more funding from the Government.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said in a statement: "Primary Health Care nurses will be holding rallies demonstrating the unfair way in which they are paid, particularly when compared to nurses who work for Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand."

They said that a nurse at a medical centre generally earns between 10% and 20% less than their counterparts at Te Whatu Ora, while nurses working for Māori and iwi providers can earn up to 25% less.

Nurses rally in Auckland on Monday, August 29. (Source: 1News)

The rallies are being held around the country from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Monday:

In Auckland, at the corner of Memorial Drive and Great North Rd.

In Tauranga, at Red Square.

In Hamilton, at the corner of Garden Place and Victoria St.

In Wellington, at Midland Park.

In Christchurch, at the Riverside Market.

Plans for the rallies include inviting members of the public to "sign a post card to Health Minister Andrew Little asking him to ensure Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand urgently provides the funding needed to properly value Aotearoa's Primary Health Care nurses".

Primary health care relates to care provided in the community, such as within a general practice.