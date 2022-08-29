Man trapped for around 12 hours under boulder in Tasman

A 66-year-old man is in Nelson Hospital after being trapped by a boulder in rural Tasman for around 12 hours before being found by concerned family members.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. (Source: Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust / Facebook)

Carl Babe, a crewman with Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, said machinery provided by the community helped free the man.

He said the boulder was about two tonnes and the incident occurred near Tadmore Valley Road Bridge.

"Emergency services were notified about 10am yesterday that a man had his legs wedged under a rock on private property in Tapawera," police said in a statement on Monday.

"FENZ volunteers and ambulance staff managed to get him free and he was taken to hospital in serious condition."