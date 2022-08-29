Man diagnosed with terminal cancer after follow-up care failure

A man was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer after failures in follow-up care at Nelson Hospital, according to a Health and Disability Commissioner report.

In the report released on Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found Te Whatu Ora - Nelson Marlborough (NMD) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

It comes after a man had surgery to remove a bladder tumour at Nelson Hospital in 2019.

"After the surgery, a post-operative plan was made for the man to have a follow-up consultation with the urologist in two-three weeks’ time," the report reads.

"However, administrative staff at NMD failed to action the man’s appointment, and, as a result, he did not receive timely management of his care, and his histology results were not communicated to him."

The man returned to Nelson Hospital a year later in 2020, presenting with discomfort and blood in his urine.

"During this consultation, it was discovered NMD had failed to book the follow-up appointment after his surgery in the previous year.

"The man underwent further investigations and was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer, which may have been preventable had the man received timely follow-up and appropriate treatment post-operatively."

When making her decision, Caldwell noted NMD the patient should have received the results of their tumour biopsies.

"It is the responsibility of healthcare providers, such as NMD, to ensure there are robust systems in place to minimise the risk of errors in arranging important follow-up care," Caldwell said.

"Failure to notify the man of the histology results was a systems failure. Had the follow-up appointment been booked by NMD, the man would have been informed of the results. I consider a reasonable consumer in the man’s circumstances would expect to receive the results of his tumour biopsies."

Among recommendations to update processes, Caldwell asked NMD to provide a written apology to the man.

NMD has made a number of changes to processes, the report states.