Kurt Baker celebrates LA 7s title with trademark naked pose

Source: 1News

Kurt Baker has celebrated the All Blacks Sevens' superb win in Los Angeles the only way he knows how; completely naked sitting on the shoulders of one of his teammates.

The All Blacks Sevens celebrate after winning in Los Angeles.

The All Blacks Sevens celebrate after winning in Los Angeles. (Source: Kurt Baker / Instagram)

It took Baker just over an hour after the final hooter had gone from the All Blacks Sevens' 28-21 win over Fiji in the final to continue his changing shed tradition. Rookie Leroy Carter took one for the team as support.

Baker, playing in his 50th tournament for the All Black Sevens, posted a team photo to social media performing the pose with Carter while also holding the LA Sevens trophy in one hand.

"California Love," he captioned the picture.

The image has already garnered plenty of congratulatory messages as well as some fans enjoying the "iconic" pose.

READ MORE: All Blacks 7s stun Fiji in final minute to claim LA title

The title in Los Angeles comes after the All Blacks Sevens won bronze earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following another tight contest with Fiji in the semis before they bounced back to beat Series Champions Australia in the bronze medal match.

The All Blacks Sevens only returned to the World Sevens Series in April after Covid-19 travel restrictions were ended, The restrictions meant they missed the opening four legs of the competition.

RugbyAll BlacksSevens

Popular Stories

1

AA releases list of most stolen cars in New Zealand

2

'Absolute tragedy' - AT responds after pedestrian hit by bus dies

3

Cost of living payment screening tightened after errors

4

Kurt Baker celebrates LA 7s title with trademark naked pose

5

Warnings of more heavy rain for already sodden parts of NZ

Latest Stories

'Kia kaha Chlöe' - Health NZ boss still backing Swarbrick's bill

NZ Cricket surprised by Black Cap's selection in BBL draft

Air NZ unveils all-black plane without famous koru on tail

AA releases list of most stolen cars in New Zealand

Cost of living payment screening tightened after errors

Related Stories

Opinion: 'Shock and disbelief' has Foster running out of time - again

All Blacks 7s into LA final after remarkable comeback over Samoa

'It's hurting' - Ian Foster asks nation to get behind struggling ABs

Pumas coach Cheika twists the knife by praising 'quality' Crusaders