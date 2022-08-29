Kurt Baker celebrates LA 7s title with trademark naked pose

Kurt Baker has celebrated the All Blacks Sevens' superb win in Los Angeles the only way he knows how; completely naked sitting on the shoulders of one of his teammates.

The All Blacks Sevens celebrate after winning in Los Angeles. (Source: Kurt Baker / Instagram)

It took Baker just over an hour after the final hooter had gone from the All Blacks Sevens' 28-21 win over Fiji in the final to continue his changing shed tradition. Rookie Leroy Carter took one for the team as support.

Baker, playing in his 50th tournament for the All Black Sevens, posted a team photo to social media performing the pose with Carter while also holding the LA Sevens trophy in one hand.

"California Love," he captioned the picture.

The image has already garnered plenty of congratulatory messages as well as some fans enjoying the "iconic" pose.

The title in Los Angeles comes after the All Blacks Sevens won bronze earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following another tight contest with Fiji in the semis before they bounced back to beat Series Champions Australia in the bronze medal match.

The All Blacks Sevens only returned to the World Sevens Series in April after Covid-19 travel restrictions were ended, The restrictions meant they missed the opening four legs of the competition.