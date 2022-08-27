Tonight's All Blacks v Argentina Test in Christchurch sells out

A 20,000-strong crowd will be watching the All Blacks play Argentina in Christchurch tonight, with all tickets to the Test match now sold out.

NZ's Will Jordan makes a break against Argentina in a Test match on September 18, 2021 in Brisbane. (Source: Photosport)

The last few seats at Orangetheory Stadium were bought on match-day morning.

“Thanks for the amazing support that we’ve received all week. It’ll be great to see so many fans come out to meet us at a sold out Orangetheory Stadium,” All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said.

The match will be the first time the All Blacks have played a Test in Christchurch since 2016.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm tonight, with the test commencing later than usual with the Black Ferns playing Australia in Adelaide.

The gates at Orangetheory Stadium open at 6pm. Fans are encouraged to turn up to early to avoid delays.

Blues star Stephen Perofeta is set to make his All Blacks debut after being included in an otherwise unchanged match-day squad.

The Pumas, returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2018, are looking to build on their latest result against the Wallabies who they soundly beat 48-17 in San Juan.