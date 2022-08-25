Perofeta to debut off bench as Beauden Barrett ruled out of All Blacks

Blues star Stephen Perofeta is set to make his All Blacks debut this weekend after being included in an otherwise unchanged match-day squad by coach Ian Foster to face Argentina.

Perofeta appears to have been the benefactor of a "knock" to Beauden Barrett at training earlier in the week with his Blues teammate out of the match-day 23, allowing him to take the two-time World Player of the Year's place on the bench as potential cover at both fullback and first-five.

"He's prepared well, he's been quite impressive behind the scenes," Foster said of Perofeta.

"The opportunity has come - there was potential for it to be next week but it's this week and the entire group is excited about that."

In a small update to Barrett's situation, the All Blacks revealed the first-five's injury was to his neck and left him "unavailable" for selection this week.

Foster later added Barrett was feeling "stiff" from the incident but there were "no HIA issues" and it would be a "day-by-day" situation for his return.

But besides Perofeta's inclusion, Foster has not diverged from the winning formula that helped save his job in South Africa with the rest of the side that beat the Springboks 35-23 retained.

"I'm really pleased with the work of the whole squad - there's a number of guys who are pushing really hard to get some time but I thought that group did a great job so it's a great opportunity for them to go out again," he said.

It is the first time in the Foster era the same starting XV has been named for consecutive Tests.

The Pumas, returning to Kiwi shores for the first time since 2018, are looking to build on their latest result against the Wallabies who they soundly beat 48-17 in San Juan with Coach Michael Cheika making just three changes to his starting XV.

"The recent form of Argentina makes this a Test one that we are looking forward to. And the fact that the Rugby Championship is incredibly even means this Test is vital to us," Foster said.

All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday August 27, Christchurch, 7:45pm

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Akira Ioane, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Stephen Perofeta*, 23. Quinn Tupaea

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallía, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Lucio Cinti, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Juan Martín González Samso, 5. Tomás Lavanini, 4. Matías Alemanno, 3. Joel Sclavi, 2. Julian Montoya [C], 1. Thomas Gallo

Reserves: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Guido Petti, 20. Santiago Grondona, 21. Tomas Cubeli, 22. Tomas Albornoz, 23. Santiago Cordero