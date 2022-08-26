How Jason Ryan is knocking the All Blacks pack into shape

Sam Whitelock says the secret behind the All Blacks’ improvement in their maul defence and general pack effectiveness lies with new assistant coach Jason Ryan and several “heated” training sessions.

Sam Whitelock wins a lineout for the All Blacks during their victory at Ellis Park. (Source: Photosport)

Ryan, the former Crusaders assistant, said on his arrival at the All Blacks that the black jersey had been “dented” during the Ireland series, and his panelbeating and attention to detail has clearly paid dividends.

Pumas loose forward Pablo Matera, a former Crusader, said this week that Ryan was the best forwards coach he had worked with.

The All Blacks didn’t concede a maul try in the two Tests in South Africa despite the Boks’ strengths in that area, and even the scrum went up a level in the second Test victory at Ellis Park.

“He is coaching different,” Whitelock confirmed alongside fellow Crusaders and All Blacks lock Scott Barrett on Thursday.

“He is coaching at an All Black level at the moment and that’s what we want and need. Both of us have a relationship with Jase over the last five or six years and it’s great having that.

“At the same time, he’s definitely upping his game – he’s demanding more of people that he knows pretty well. It’s a great thing having him here demanding that we grow and get better.”

Ryan replaced the axed John Plumtree and has quickly found his feet. He impressed the media during his first appearance in front of the cameras and microphones in Wellington before the side left for South Africa and his clarity and poise has found a welcome home at the top level.

“It’s one area we have definitely been looking at,” Whitelock said of the maul defence. “The boys have enjoyed a few extra mauls at training and you see the growth that’s starting to come through individuals. When you grow as an individual it definitely helps the team.

“When we were away in South Africa we had a couple of sessions that were pretty heated and we were getting stuck into each other. The way the non-23 [squad members] set us up to perform was definitely something that helped.

Jason Ryan pictured before the All Blacks' victory over the Springboks in Johannesburg. (Source: Photosport)

“Attitude is definitely a key part of it but you’ve also got to have the skillset to go with it. There’s no point banging your head against a brick wall but you’ve got to know what you’re trying to do and how to do it.”

Barrett said the Ellis Park victory was a standard-setter in terms of effort, but there were improvements to be made yet – continuing with Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

“This group is striving to get better and this coaching group is doing a great job at driving us players to get better," he said. "We’re looking to build on that effort.”

The All Blacks put the Springboks under pressure all over the field at Ellis Park – from their tackling and kick-pressure to their lineout steals.

Whitelock was successful with at least three steals but said Barrett played his part at a critical moment too.

“We do have to get better and it’s nice when you put time and energy into something and you get a little bit of a reward from it,” Whitelock said. “I know for myself it’s easier defending a lineout rather than defending 20-plus phases. It’s nice to get the odd one at source.”