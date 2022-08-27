Five people remain in hospital after explosion in Auckland

Five people remain in hospital today following an explosion at a construction site at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland yesterday.

The explosion happened on a Hawkins construction site before 7am on Friday morning.

Five people were taken to hospital following the explosion.

Today Middlemore Hospital confirmed two people are in a critical but stable condition and three people are in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Hawkins' parent company Downer made this statement yesterday: "We will not be able to comment on today’s events until the incident investigation is completed ... Our immediate focus is to support the injured workers, their whānau, and the team on site."

WorkSafe in investigating the incident.