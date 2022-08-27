Five people remain in hospital after explosion in Auckland

Source: 1News

Five people remain in hospital today following an explosion at a construction site at Wynyard Quarter in Auckland yesterday.

The explosion happened on a Hawkins construction site before 7am on Friday morning.

Five people were taken to hospital following the explosion.

Today Middlemore Hospital confirmed two people are in a critical but stable condition and three people are in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Hawkins' parent company Downer made this statement yesterday: "We will not be able to comment on today’s events until the incident investigation is completed ... Our immediate focus is to support the injured workers, their whānau, and the team on site."

WorkSafe in investigating the incident.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Texas Chicken to open 20 new branches in NZ

2

Tonight's All Blacks v Argentina Test in Christchurch sells out

3

Person dies after car rolls into waterway in Southland

4

Community turns out for opening of 'stunning' new Māngere bridge

5

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single

Latest Stories

Live updates: Black Ferns vs Australia in Adelaide

Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

Gisborne council candidates defend post of hazmat suit, swastika

Person dies after car rolls into waterway in Southland

Tonight's All Blacks v Argentina Test in Christchurch sells out

Related Stories

Person dies after car rolls into waterway in Southland

Community turns out for opening of 'stunning' new Māngere bridge

Auckland's dams reach 100% for the first time since 2017

One person dead following crash in Heathcote Valley