5 hospitalised after explosion near Auckland waterfront

Source: 1News

Police, fire and St John staff rushed to a street near Auckland's waterfront after an explosion left five people hurt.

St John Ambulance said five people were treated. Four people in a serious condition were taken to Middlemore Hospital, while one initially classed as critical has since changed to moderate. They were taken to Auckland Hospital.

It's been reported that a gas cooker left on overnight contributed to the blast.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to reports of an explosion in central Auckland about 6.28am. They sent four fire trucks.

St John sent five ambulances, two rapid response units and three managers.

Worksafe is investigating.

