NSW police make record meth bust hidden in marble slabs

New South Wales Police have discovered an additional tonne of methylamphetamine being imported into Sydney.

Photo of methylamphetamine smuggled in marble slabs. (Source: Supplied)

The latest importation was discovered in a cargo container that arrived in Port Botany, in the city’s south east.

Officers discovered 1060kg of the drug, which is often called 'ice'.

It’s the largest seizure of the drug in Australia’s history.

The drugs were concealed inside marble stone, which is the same method used to conceal 748kg of the illicit substance earlier this month.

NSW Police say they’ve arrested and charged three men, aged 24, 26 and 34.

Photo of methylamphetamine smuggled in slabs. (Source: Supplied)

They remain before the courts. In total, officers have intercepted 1800kg of methylamphetamine which has an estimated potential street value of more than AU$1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, officers have also arrested another three men in connection to methylamphetamine smuggled into the same port in a vintage car.

It was part of a shipment from Canada earlier this month.

A 1960 vintage Bentley S2 underwent an X-ray and examination, with officers discovering a large quantity of the drug hidden away in the headlights of the vehicle.

The car was partially dismantled by specialists, during which a total of 161kg of methylamphetamine and 30kg of cocaine was located.

Photos of the drug bust involving a vintage Bentley. (Source: Supplied)

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested and charged with various drug offences.

Later that day a third man, aged 25, was arrested during a vehicle stop with officers discovering a further 2.2kg of methylamphetamine and more than AU$1.1 million cash.

Photos of the drug bust involving a vintage Bentley. (Source: Supplied)

Earlier this week, the Australian Federal Police confirmed they stopped more than 11kg of pure fentanyl from hitting the streets, in the largest ever discovery of the deadly opioid.