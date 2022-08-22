Australia's largest ever fentanyl shipment intercepted by police

The Australian Federal Police have stopped more than 11kg of pure fentanyl from hitting the streets, in the largest ever discovery of the deadly opioid.

Australian authorities have previously seized only minor amounts of fentanyl. (Source: Australian Federal Police)

The substance is extremely dangerous, which can prove fatal from a dose of just 28mg, which is approximately the same weight as two grains of salt.

Officers involved in Operation Ailsace say this haul of the highly addictive substance was so large it was equivalent to 5.5 million lethal doses.

The powdered fentanyl was found along with 30kg of methamphetamine, hidden inside a wooden lathe which had arrived from Canada.

It arrived at the Port of Melbourne in December last year, with the Australian Federal Police only just making the details public as they ask for anyone with information to come forward.

No arrests have been made over the discovery.

Due to the risks involved, it took officers two weeks to safely remove and analyse the drugs while wearing full biohazard suits.

AFP acting Commander Anthony Hall says criminal syndicates were known to lace other illicit drugs with fentanyl, which can make for a “dangerous cocktail”.

“People who use illicit drugs can never be certain what they are ingesting, and this seizure highlights the potentially lethal game of Russian roulette they play. We don’t want to see Australia joining other countries in that deadly game."

Commander Hall says he’s also worried about other shipments that haven’t been intercepted.

“Our concern is that if such a large amount of fentanyl was in the hands of Australian-based criminal networks driven by greed, it could have passed uncontrolled and hidden into the community with possibly deadly results.