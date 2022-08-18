Massive Sydney drug bust sees 750kg of meth seized

Source: AAP

Three men are accused of being part of a criminal syndicate that imported almost 750 kilograms of methamphetamine in shipping containers into Sydney.

748kg of methylamphetamine found in a number of sea cargo containers in Sydney. (Source: NSW Police)

Acting on a tip-off, Australian Border Force officers found the haul hidden in numerous sea cargo containers which arrived at Port Botany last month.

Police said the 748kg of methamphetamine has an estimated potential street value of more than AU$675 million ($NZ745 million).

748kg of methylamphetamine found in a number of sea cargo containers in Sydney. (Source: NSW Police)

Detectives from the NSW Drug and Firearms Squad arrested three men over the stash on Wednesday.

They were all refused bail and will appear in court later on Thursday.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb will be joined by senior officers from State Crime Command and Australian Border Force to address the media about the bust later on Thursday.

