Monkeypox vaccines not expected until December - Pharmac

Monkeypox vaccines aren't expected to arrive in New Zealand until December, according to Pharmac.

A pharmacist holding a dose of the Imvanex vaccine for monkeypox. (Source: Associated Press)

The drug-buying agency confirmed to 1News that an initial delivery of doses wasn't expected for another three months - subject to a finalised agreement with the vaccine supplier.

While there are no specific vaccines for monkeypox, health authorities worldwide have bought up smallpox vaccines that can protect against the monkeypox virus.

"Subject to finalisation of an agreement, an initial delivery is expected in December 2022 and the balance in the first quarter of 2023," Pharmac said in an OIA response.

"Pharmac is working with Te Whatu Ora to explore options for access to smallpox vaccines that can be considered for the targeted prevention of monkeypox, and is in negotiations for the supply of at least 20,000 doses."

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson told 1News that Pharmac held responsibility for negotiating with vaccine suppliers, and that it couldn't comment on delivery timelines.

On Wednesday, health officials said they were "hopeful" more details on a confirmed timeline for the vaccination programme would be released next week.

Deputy Director-General of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old told media that the country's response was "well underway".

"We are really fortunate, at the moment, that we just have four confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the country, so we have time to prepare," he said.

"The biggest defence at the moment is making sure that people understand what Monkeypox is, how it transmits, and what risk behaviours look like - in terms of being able to keep people and their communities safe."

The four cases of monkeypox confirmed in New Zealand have had links to overseas travel. Last week, the Ministry of Health said there was "no evidence of community transmission" with a low risk of transmission from the latest case.

Old said vaccine producers were prioritising countries with more severe outbreaks. He said New Zealand first made contact to obtain the Imvanex vaccine in May.

"There is only one manufacturer of the third-generation vaccine that we are seeking, and global demand is high," the public health agency head said.

"Essentially, the manufacturer is prioritising countries that have significant outbreaks, so that means we are likely to not be at the front of the queue."

Health officials have stressed the importance of contact tracing and isolation measures amid a global shortage of the vaccines that can protect against monkeypox.

Meanwhile, Australia began a targeted rollout of monkeypox vaccines earlier in August with its first doses arriving in the past two weeks. It has ordered over 450,000 doses, with the bulk only expected to arrive in 2023.

Australia has officially recorded 89 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox - including several locally-transmitted cases.