Peters launches judicial review proceedings against Mallard

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has launched judicial review proceedings against former parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard's decision to trespass him from Parliament earlier this year.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has been banned for two years for visiting the Parliament protest. (Source: 1News)

A judicial review asks a judge to review actions or decisions made by a public or private administrative body.

Peters was trespassed for two years in May for visiting Parliament protesters on February 22.

There were 151 trespass notices issued over the Parliament protest, 144 of them to people who were arrested.

Peter's was one of the five trespass notices that were withdrawn soon after.

In June, the Prime Minister announced Mallard would be stepping down from his Parliamentary post in mid-August to take up a diplomatic post in Europe.

Despite this, in a statement on Friday, the former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says he's determined to press ahead with the review process.

"The Speaker’s actions raises significant questions of importance in a democracy and those actions should be scrutinised by the High Court in a judicial review."