Winston Peters' Parliament trespass notice withdrawn by Speaker

Winston Peters' Parliamentary trespass notice has been withdrawn.

"Then I found out they were serious. So I'm taking action on it,” he said. (Source: 1News)

He was among five people who had their Parliamentary trespass notices withdrawn by Speaker Trevor Mallard on Wednesday.

"After being contacted by the media, and checking my emails, not the doorstep, I have learnt that the trespass notice issued to me has been withdrawn as at 1:39pm today," Peters said.

"This whole issue from the start to finish has been an absolute shambles, and has caused a number of people unnecessary anguish and expense."

ADVERTISEMENT

Former National MP Matt King told 1News his trespass notice has also been withdrawn.

There had been 151 trespass notices issued over the Parliament protest - 144 of them to people who were arrested.

Seven people who were not arrested were issued trespass notices for being a 'person of interest'.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said that five trespass notices have been withdrawn "as the persons are now thought unlikely to seriously offend or incite others to commit serious offences".

"The other two notices will remain in force."

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, former National MP Matt King and former ACT MP Stephen Franks were among the group of seven issued with trespass notices for attending the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Franks told 1News he has not received an official update yet.

Mallard said that trespass notices are not generally issued by himself, instead "issued by parliamentary security staff under powers delegated to them", by the Speaker.

"I have been working with police and parliamentary security to constantly assess threats to Parliament, and the advice I have received is that it is no longer necessary to retain trespass notices for these five people,” Mallard said.

“As has been reported, a meeting last night of the Parliamentary Service Commission established a general consensus that former Members of Parliament should be treated on the same basis as other members of the public.

“Having dealt with that issue, the question then is what is a proportionate response in light of the time since the occupation and serious criminal offending. The behaviour of some individuals was clearly more egregious than others, and on that basis it has been relatively easy to identify those persons issued with trespass notices who no longer are regarded as being a risk to the safety and security of others at Parliament."

“Further trespass notices may be issued for persons arrested as part of the ongoing Police investigation, or if they are deemed by Parliamentary Security as likely to reoffend in a serious manner in future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after Peters announced on Wednesday morning he was pursuing a judicial review over his trespass notice.

READ MORE: Winston Peters seeking judicial review over Parliament trespass

Peters was initially trespassed on Tuesday for two years for visiting Parliament protesters on February 22.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken to Mallard on Tuesday, encouraging him to talk to other parties in Parliament.

"He does ultimately have the jurisdiction and the responsibilities over these grounds, but it is an issue where he is having to decide whether past Members of Parliament are treated exactly as everyone else," Ardern said at the time.

Mallard tweeted that a special Parliament group met to discuss whether past MPs should be exempt from receiving trespass notices, but only ACT supported the proposal.