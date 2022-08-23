Beauden Barrett in doubt for Test after training injury

Beauden Barrett is in doubt for the Test against Argentina on Saturday after being injured while training with the All Blacks in Christchurch.

Beauden Barrett, pictured sitting in the sinbin during the All Blacks' win at Ellis Park, left training early on Tuesday. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett was said to have suffered a "knock" as the team trained in cool conditions at Rugby Park, the home of Canterbury and the Crusaders, on Tuesday morning.

No diagnosis was available to the media because he hadn't been assessed by the team doctor.

A spokesman later said no diagnosis would be made available, which suggests the news is not good for a player who apparently had the inside running for the No.10 jersey at Orangetheory Stadium despite Richie Mo'unga's commanding performance in the last Test at Ellis Park.

It is understood that Barrett enjoyed the lion’s share of time at first-five when running with the team during training – ahead of No.10 rival Mo’unga.

Should Barrett be ruled out, Mo’unga will start at first-five after his excellent performance in leading what had previously been a stuttering attack against the Springboks, with Stephen Perofeta in line to make his long-awaited Test debut from the reserves bench.

Head coach Ian Foster earlier this week referred to the Barrett v Mo’unga rivalry as a good selection “headache” to have.

Mo'unga got his opportunity to start at Ellis Park after Barrett was taken to hospital for scans a week earlier at Mbombela Stadium after being dumped on his neck in a reckless challenge for a high ball.

Barrett was named on the bench for the against-the-odds win in Johannesburg and was shown a yellow card late in the match for tackling an opponent off the ball.

Jordie Barrett, in line to play fullback against the Pumas, told media he didn't see what happened to his brother.

"I was down doing skills before and I saw he went off but I’m not sure what it was for. I haven’t seen him – he’s gone back to the hotel."