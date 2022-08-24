Cheika says Foster will be 'loving' role despite the pressure

Argentina coach Michael Cheika believes his All Blacks counterpart Ian Foster will be "loving" the recent turbulence he's gone through, saying questions and critiques "comes with the territory of footy".

Foster is getting his side prepared to face Cheika's Pumas this Saturday in Christchurch after it was confirmed last week he would remain as the All Blacks coach through to next year's World Cup, despite his side's rollercoaster form over the past 12 months.

Appearing on Sky Sport's The Breakdown, Cheika said he doesn't feel the recent drama will have an impact on Foster.

"He's the coach of New Zealand. They're one of the best countries in the world in rugby. He'll be loving it," Cheika said.

"Even when it's tough mate, it doesn't matter. That comes with the territory of footy - it gets tough."

Cheika knows that territory all too well, having lost his job with the Wallabies after their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign ended in a 40-16 quarter-final hammering against England.

Then-Pumas coach Mario Ledesma then brought Cheika in to his coaching staff from the wilderness in 2020 before resigning as head coach earlier this year, opening the door for Cheika to take over the Argentinian outfit.

"It's a brilliant position to have," Cheika said.

"It's a great honour if you're in that position, and you love it. You get to go out and be involved in footy every day. It doesn't matter how tough it gets, it's part of the game just like when you're a player."

Cheika said given the All Blacks' impressive bounce-back win against the Springboks in South Africa, he expects his side to enter Saturday's Test as underdogs despite their impressive 48-17 win over the Wallabies that same weekend.

"The second game they showed immense character under huge pressure,” Chieka said of the 35-23 win at Ellis Park.

"And that will only do well for them coming into this game [against us]. Realistically, everyone is expecting them to dust us in the two games at home.

"The only people who have got to think the opposite to that is us, and believe that way and try and win the small battles along the way."