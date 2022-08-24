Volunteers get hands dirty as Nelson cleanup begins

The Nelson community is picking up the pieces after a one in 100-year flood devastated the region.
The estimated cost of recovery is in the tens of millions, but where there's a crisis, there's kindness.
So far over $400,000 has been donated to Nelson, and $150,000 to Marlborough.
Volunteers are getting stuck in trying to clean up the mess made last week.
It's a region that's no stranger to natural disasters. After Cyclone Gita in 2018, Melissa Woodhouse started The Big Bake Up, with volunteers dropping off baking, meals and supplies, many just doing what they can.
"I'm not a physical person to go out there and shovel up dirt, but this is something that I can do, that I know how to do," Woodhouse said.
It's a simple sentiment that goes a long way in a crisis.