Tupperware importer pulls out of New Zealand

Tupperware in New Zealand will soon be no more, with the brand to stop sales in New Zealand later this year.

Plastic food containers (file image). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Wednesday, UOL, the exclusive importers of Tupperware to New Zealand, said they were closing on October 30, citing Covid-19 as having been detrimental to their business.

"For 47 of the last 49 years, the Tupperware business was built on the face-to-face party plan model where friends and family would get together for an hour or two of catchups, laughs and of course to see the latest and greatest from Tupperware," UOL said.

"As we all know, things changed when Covid arrived and the in-person party model, by necessity, stopped and international supply chains faced their own challenges. Even with the relaxation of lockdowns, there is an understandable reluctance for in-home parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While our amazing salesforce worked hard to adapt to online events and sales, increased costs and declining sales meant that a difficult decision had to be made. This decision was not made lightly as we are all aware of the impact that this would have on the 'family' that is Tupperware, past and present, salesforce and consumers."

UOL is independent from Tupperware Australia and Tupperware Brands, who could potentially take over the importation of Tupperware in the future.