Pair charged with murder of man in Auckland's Northcote

Source: 1News

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Auckland's Northcote last week.

Police were called to a house on Ocean View Rd, late at night on August 16, after receiving reports of "an altercation".

Emergency services provided medical assistance to Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, but he died at the scene.

His death was initially treated as unexplained.

"Today, Police have charged two men aged 55 and 56 from Northcote with his murder," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the wider community.

"We want to acknowledge Kevin’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

The men are scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

2

Sharma 'goes off track' in first Parliament speech since expulsion

3

NZ at risk of toilet paper shortage, union warns

4

Council applies to import Australian wasp to stop invasive shrub

5

Pair charged with murder of man in Auckland's Northcote

Latest Stories

Sharma 'goes off track' in first Parliament speech since expulsion

Four men charged over shootings in Auckland's Glen Innes

Startling link revealed between state care and prison

Govt confirms wholesale plan to drive cheaper food prices

Council applies to import Australian wasp to stop invasive shrub

Related Stories

Four men charged over shootings in Auckland's Glen Innes

Startling link revealed between state care and prison

Thieves target Auckland jewellery, liquor, vape stores overnight

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ