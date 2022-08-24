Pair charged with murder of man in Auckland's Northcote

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Auckland's Northcote last week.

Police were called to a house on Ocean View Rd, late at night on August 16, after receiving reports of "an altercation".

Emergency services provided medical assistance to Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, but he died at the scene.

His death was initially treated as unexplained.

"Today, Police have charged two men aged 55 and 56 from Northcote with his murder," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the wider community.

"We want to acknowledge Kevin’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

The men are scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.