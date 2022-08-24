Friend to foe: Matera ready for old teammates in Christchurch

It might be an away game on the schedule, but for Argentina star Pablo Matera Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Christchurch feels like a homecoming of sorts.

"I missed this place a lot so I'm really happy to be back here again," the former Crusader said with a big grin on Wednesday.

"I've been able to catch up with a few old friends already."

Having emotionally ended his short time with the Crusaders after helping them to a title earlier this year, Matera is back in the Garden City looking to add a second famous victory to Argentina's resume over the All Blacks.

Unlike that triumph in Sydney two years ago though - and all his previous encounters against New Zealand for that matter - the 83-cap Puma has a new experience ahead of him this Saturday.

Pablo Matera finally got his wish - now he's leaving the Crusaders for a more lucrative contract. (Source: Photosport)

"I've played against the All Blacks a couple of times already but I never knew the guys who were in front of me," he said.

"Now I'm going to be playing against a couple of friends - but I'm going to make sure I forget that when I'm playing!"

Matera doesn't believe his experience with the Crusaders will give him any inside knowledge for the match, although he expects the forward pack to be a challenge following Jason Ryan's recent promotion from the Canterbury club to All Blacks forwards coach.

"He's the best forwards coach I've ever met," Matera said of Ryan.

"I'm sure he's going to bring a lot of new and good stuff for the All Blacks."

The 29-year-old believes his pack and the team as a whole are up for the task though, as they now look to follow Ireland's footsteps from earlier this year and secure their first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil this weekend or next Saturday in Hamilton.

"That's the next step for us," he said.