Sam Cane expecting big things from 'special' rival Pablo Matera

These remain precarious times for the All Blacks no matter how effusive the support head coach Ian Foster has received from his employers recently.

Scott Barrett and Pablo Matera celebrate the Crusaders' Super Rugby grand final victory over the Blues at Eden Park in May. (Source: Photosport)

If anything has defined Foster’s reign since he took over in 2020 it has been inconsistency, with a good performance invariably followed by a poor one.

That means Argentina, who thrashed a below-par Wallabies in San Juan recently, are a live threat in Christchurch and all the more so given they possess one of the city’s new favourite sons in Pablo Matera.

Before this year Matera, the former Pumas captain and a quality and charismatic loose forward, had never won a Super Rugby title.

That he did so while representing the Crusaders and playing such a defining role in their grand final victory over the Blues at Eden Park means there could be some within the crowd at Orangetheory Stadium with divided loyalties.

Christchurch crowds can be a little fickle as far as the All Blacks are concerned and there will be those braving the cold at the dilapidated stadium who will find it difficult to accept Foster's reprieve given recent results and Scott Robertson’s inability to get to the next level despite his sustained success at the ground and many others over the past six years.

Matera’s popular return will likely boost the emotional levels of a player who already sails fairly close to the wind in terms of his temperament, and All Blacks skipper Sam Cane believes his loose forward rival’s influence will be key for the Pumas.

"Yes, I anticipate he’ll be looking forward to this one," Cane said on Tuesday. "He’s a special player, a heck of an athlete. He’s pretty much got it all in terms of being a loose forward.

"Although he’s not their captain anymore, he’s still a big leader in their squad. He’s consistently played some of his best footy against the All Blacks. We’ll be doing our best to stop him."

Matera’s popularity in Christchurch goes beyond what he achieved on the field. He said many times in interviews how much he loved the place and how much playing for the Crusaders meant to him.

Arriving with his wife and young son and possessing a determination to make the most of his experience, Matera impressed everyone with his humble nature and willingness to learn everything from the secret of the Crusaders’ success to te reo Māori.

It took a while for the former Jaguares player to find his feet in terms of how to best fit into the Crusaders' attack but once he did he impressed with not only his toughness and workrate, but also his imagination and unorthodoxy.

It's an approach in general that the Pumas will be hoping to emulate against an All Blacks side still searching for its identity under Foster. Certainly, it appears that's what the home side are preparing for.

With new attack coach Joe Schmidt clearly making his presence felt on the Rugby Park training pitch on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s Test, another victory for the All Blacks following their impressive triumph against the Boks at Ellis Park will boost Foster’s comfort levels.

He has been publicly backed by his employers until the World Cup but that will count for little in the court of public opinion should the All Blacks lose to Argentina for the first time in New Zealand.

Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock at All Blacks training in Christchurch on Tuesday. (Source: Photosport)

"It’s nice to have some certainty going forward in terms of coaching etc, but in terms of our training week and what we’re trying to achieve, nothing changes," Cane said.

"It’s pretty exciting to be back in Christchurch after six years of not playing a Test here. It’s been a long time.

"They’re one of the best defensive sides in the world when they get it right,” he said of the Pumas. “They’re very hard to attack and can cause us trouble at the breakdown."

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett, who impressed at Ellis Park with his accuracy under the high ball and grew in influence during the Test, believes the Pumas will take a similar approach to the Boks in terms of using the high ball.

"They’re outstanding in the air right across the board. [Outside back Emiliano] Boffelli is world class – they’ve scored quite a few tries from kick pressure and guys getting up and retaining the ball.

"Certainly we spent a lot of time preparing in South Africa to contest high balls and I think we have to prepare the same for the Argentines, if not more. They’ve got some outstanding athletes, great on their feet and in the air. It’s going to be a big week for the back three."

Cane, who opened the scoring for the All Blacks at Ellis Park with a try and performed well after being put under huge pressure and scrutiny during the week, said Foster’s message when the team assembled in Christchurch was a simple one.

"He addressed it [NZ Rugby's backing] and said it had been a challenging few weeks… and let’s get back to work."