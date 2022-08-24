Four men charged over shootings in Auckland's Glen Innes

Four men have been charged over recent shootings in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

Armed policeman guards house in Glen Innes Auckland after it was shot at.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said they arrested four people over "serious firearm offences" in Glen Innes over the last two months.

"Police have this week executed a number of search warrants into two firearms incidents, which occurred on Taniwha Street, Glen Innes, on July 19 and August 12 this year," police said.

The first incident on July 19 saw gunshots being fired toward a property with two cars damaged as a result.

Van damaged from gunshots at property in Glen Innes, Auckland.

"Those responsible subsequently left the location in a vehicle.

"Around 10.30pm on Saturday August 12, police were again called to a Taniwha Street address following a report of a firearm having been discharged towards a property," police said.

Four men, aged 43, 20, 19 and 18, have now been arrested and charged over the incidents.

They are all due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

