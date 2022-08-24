Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

Source: 1News

After last week's terrible weather, there is a chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of New Zealand today and tomorrow.

Storm clouds above Rangitoto, Auckland (file picture).

Storm clouds above Rangitoto, Auckland (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Auckland and Wellington are among places under a severe weather watch issued by MetService on Wednesday morning.

Auckland is under a heavy rain and strong winds watch in the six hours from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday. During this time winds could reach severe gales in exposed places.

Tararua District, Wairarapa and Wellington are also under a strong wind watch from 9am to 3pm today.

Bay of Plenty has a heavy rain watch in place from 4pm on Thursday until 1am on Friday.

Already sodden Northland has a heavy rain and strong winds watch in place from 11am to 5pm on Thursday.

Further south, Westland south of Otira has an orange rain warning in place today from 9am to 5pm.

Click here for all the up to date MetService weather warnings.

