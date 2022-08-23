Wellington shopping mall honours voucher expired by 19 years

Ever find an unused and expired gift card hidden away at the back of a drawer? That’s what happened to Eugene Crosby when he discovered a $25 Westfield Voucher that had expired in 2003.

He sent it back to Johnsonville shopping mall for their archives and was surprised when they not only honoured his voucher but increased it to account for inflation.

“Everyone’s ready to give bad sides of stories to Fair Go, I thought well we’ll give a good one!” Crosby said.

Fair Go couldn’t agree more but often expired gift vouchers go straight in the bin.

So here’s some tips to make sure you get the most out of your voucher.

If you're buying a voucher for someone make sure it has a decent expiry. Some places have no limits at all. We think 12 months is an absolute minimum. In Australia - by law - vouchers have to last at least three years.

Buy vouchers that can be used in lots of different places or you could book the giftee a service with a flexible date.

If you've received a voucher make sure you check its expiry date and keep it somewhere handy like your wallet so it's ready to go when you need it. Lots of vouchers can be spent online too if you can't get to a shop in time.