Aratere Interislander sailings cancelled due to urgent repairs

Sailings of the Aratere Interislander ferry have been cancelled until 4pm on Tuesday as urgent repairs are made.

Interislander ferry. (Source: istock.com)

A statement was posted to the Interislander website on Monday afternoon detailing the repairs.

"We are sorry to let you know that we have had to cancel Aratere for the next 24 hours.

"The next Aratere sailing will be 4:00 pm ex Wellington on 23 August. We need to do urgent mechanical repairs to the engine ventilation system. We are unable to sail until this issue is fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Health and safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

It means no Interislander passenger services are available until Tuesday, as the Kaitaki ferry is currently in Sydney for repairs and will not be available again until late September.

It comes as the Interislander is set to replace its ageing fleet with two new, more environmentally-friendly Cook Strait ferries from 2025.

KiwiRail and Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has signed a binding contract for the delivery of two new, state-of-the-art ferries, with the first to arrive in 2025 and the second in 2026.