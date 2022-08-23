Prince William, Kate move closer to the Queen

Source: Associated Press

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials have said.

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen's official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September. George and Charlotte had been attending a school in south London, and Louis is just starting his formal full-time schooling.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size for the royals. But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

2

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

3

Watch: Massive slip in Nelson captured on video

4

Labour MP on Gaurav Sharma: 'He has lost my trust'

5

Daniel Faitaua reveals highlights as 1News’ Europe Correspondent

Latest Stories

LIVE: Protesters begin march to Parliament

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

Engagement key to addressing racism - council candidate

Football Ferns add two matches to World Cup preparations

Floorer leaves clients out of pocket and without new wooden floor

Related Stories

Lightning kills runner on Greek mountain race, hurts another

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

Daughter of 'Putin's brain' killed in car bomb - report