Man charged over alleged gun-point robbery in Invercargill

A man has been charged over an alleged gun-point robbery in Invercargill last week in which a car was stolen.

A police car (file).

Late at night on August 18 a man allegedly pointed a gun at two people in a blue Subaru Impreza parked on Ross St, before allegedly stealing the car.

The man appeared in Invercargill District Court yesterday, charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again on September 13.

The alleged offender had arrived in Ross Street in a yellow Mazda Familia.

That car, which had subsequently been partly painted silver, has since been recovered by police.

The Subaru Impreza has not been found and police believe it may have been driven out of town.

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen either the Subaru Impreza or the Mazda Familia in the days since the aggravated robbery.

Also of interest to police is a red Subaru Forester stolen from Dunedin and recovered in Invercargill yesterday.

