LIVE: Protesters begin march to Parliament

Follow 1News' live updates as the Freedom and Rights Coalition plan to protest at Parliament. Refresh the page for the latest.

Protesters in central Wellington on Tuesday. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

The march is organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition

Around 1000 protesters are expected

Police closed some streets ahead of the protest

11:25am: All the protesters are now leaving Civic Square ready to march to Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

11:15am: A number of protesters are moving ready for the march, gathering behind a large "Government Must Go" sign.

There are still performances ongoing in Civic Square however.

11:10am: More images from the protest can be found in a gallery at the link below.

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

11am: Speakers and performers continue to take to the stage in Civic Square.

Brian Tamaki hasn't been on stage yet.

10:50am: A counter protest against the Freedom and Rights Coalition is also taking place nearby. Police say they are aware of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counter-protesters at Wellington's cenotaph (Source: 1News)

10:40am: Looks like the protesters might be at Civic Square for a while yet, as a rap group gives a live performance on a makeshift stage.

Music performance at Wellington protest. (Source: 1News)

10:35am: In a statement this morning, police say structures will not be permitted to be erected on Parliament grounds.

"While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated.

"Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by police and appropriate action taken."

10:20am: Music is ringing out in Civic Square as the crowd continues to grow ahead of the march.

ADVERTISEMENT

People are holding signs, one reading: "Government is selling us out to the UN agenda".

When challenged on the message, the sign holder says they get their information from "being a spiritual person and feeling energy".

10am: Protesters have congregated at Civic Square this morning where the march will begin before moving towards the Beehive.

Background

The march is organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition.

It comes six months after the 23-day occupation that ended violently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern implored Parliament protesters to be “peaceful and lawful”.

"We’re imploring people to be peaceful and lawful. It’s, I think, the best foundation for us to make sure that we have again a rigorous democracy but one that doesn’t undermine the security of the people who work in this place but also those who live in and around the surrounding areas of Wellington," she said.

Ardern says the right to protest is part of who New Zealand is as a nation.

"Parliament is a place where of course over many years we have welcomed peaceful and lawful protest and we want to see that ability resumed but of course what’s most important is that it remains peaceful and lawful," Ardern said.

Wellington City Council staff have been encouraged to avoid the central city, while university students can study from home if they prefer.

Wellington Girls' College is planning to remain open. It was forced to shut during part of the occupation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some roads around Parliament are blocked off, concrete bollards are in place around Parliament and some windows in the Beehive are blacked out.

Some who planned to travel to Wellington from the South Island have had their plans disrupted by the cancellation of a number of Interislander services.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said in a statement on Friday that the protesters are welcome, under the a list of "expectations". They included that they leave come nightfall.

“While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions,” Mallard said.

Any tents found would be confiscated, he said.

Sound amplification such as loudspeakers are allowed provided noise levels were reasonable and they weren't directed at nearby buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallard also requested protesters avoid damaging Parliament's lawns and flower beds, both of which suffered during the 23-day occupation earlier this year, disappearing amid tens of thousands of footsteps, the erection of temporary structures and tents, and rain.