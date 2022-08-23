'Just shocked' - man describes alleged sex assault by famous NZer

The defence lawyer for a famous New Zealander accused of sex crimes say the interactions between his client and the complainant was "consensual".

A famous Kiwi on trial for alleged sexual violation at his house.

The well-known New Zealander, who currently has name suppression, is fighting charges of sexual violation and attempted sexual violation in 2013 at the High Court in Auckland.

The alleged offending took place at the famous man’s house.

On Tuesday, the complainant, who was in his 20s when the alleged offending took place, was cross examined by defence lawyer David Jones.

He fought back tears as he was asked to describe the details of what happened, including allegedly being kissed forcibly by the man, getting fully undressed, before having sex acts performed on him.

He earlier testified that he had consumed up to three glasses of wine but felt "dizzy" and believed he could have been drugged.

"I was not in a position to give consent."

High Court at Auckland.

He described feeling sick when he realised what was happening to him, saying he was "shocked" and just wanted to "get through it".

"Do you think your conduct led [my client] on?" asked Jones.

"No," the man said.

When asked by Jones why he didn’t go straight to a police station if he thought he had been assaulted, he said he "just wanted to get away from the house as fast as possible".

"When I woke up, I came to my senses - last night was so wrong."

Jones suggested all interactions were consensual and asked if he simply regretted the interaction the day after - but the man strongly denied this.

"I’ve got no reason to lie about it."

The trial continues.