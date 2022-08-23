Football Ferns add two matches to World Cup preparations

The Football Ferns have added two friendlies to their calendar ahead of next year's World Cup with games against Mexico and the Philippines confirmed for next month's international window.

The Football Ferns stand for the national anthem. (Source: Photosport)

The Ferns will play ranked 36 Mexico on September 3 [NZT] before taking on the World No. 53 Philippines four days later. Both matches will be in California.

Head coach Jitka Klimkova said the matches will help her side, currently ranked 22nd by FIFA, in their build up to next year's tournament as they offer differing styles.

"Mexico have a good balance between possession and transition, and are very organized in defence," Klimkova said.

"They are very technical, creative, and good on the flanks with their combinations. On attack they’re always looking to put the crosses into the opposition box, so we will be prepared for how we know Mexico has historically played.

"I know they had tough time at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship and didn't get the results they were after, but Mexico is a team that can surprise anybody."

September's match will be the first between the Football Ferns and Philippines who recently added to their rapid rise in FIFA rankings by winning the AFF Women's Championship in July - their first international trophy.

"Philippines play a little bit differently," Klimkova said.

"They don’t have a traditional style of play like South Korea, Japan or China. We will study them and prepare our players to respond to the challenge."

The Football Ferns have played Mexico four times in the past with a record of one win, one draw and two losses although their most recent fixture in 2019 was a 2-1 victory behind closed doors thanks to goals from Rosie White and Sarah Gregorius.

The team will then turn their attention to October's World Cup draw where they will find out who will be in their pool next year.