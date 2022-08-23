Armed robbery at Hamilton bank leads to police appeal

Police are appealing to the public for information after an aggravated robbery at Hamilton bank on Monday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Nicholas Stark said three armed men stole "a quantity" of cash from Northgate Bank around 12.45pm on Monday.

Stark said the offenders left in a light green/light gold-coloured Subaru station wagon with registration number KNR252.

Vehicle of interest, Hamilton aggravated robbery. (Source: NZ Police).

This vehicle was found abandoned in Pukete and the offenders left in another vehicle.

Stark said police have spoken to a number of witnesses there may be other people with information it is yet to speak with.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was at The Base Shopping Centre Te Rapa between 12.20pm and 12.50pm and who saw the robbery or may have seen the Subaru station wagon.

Areas of interest, Hamilton aggravated robbery. (Source: NZ Police).

Stark said they also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time and anyone with dashcam footage from the vicinity of Church Rd/Ashurst Park between 12.20pm and 1.15pm on Tuesday.

If you can help, get in touch with via 105 or information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.