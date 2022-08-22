Victorian police 'arrest' woman for her 100th birthday

An Australian woman celebrating her 100th birthday has been granted a rather unusual birthday wish: getting arrested.

Jean Bicketon celebrates her 100th birthday by getting "arrested". (Source: Facebook / Victoria Police)

After hearing about former nurse Jean Bicketon's request, Victoria police dropped in on her birthday celebrations to "arrest" her.

Three constables, accompanied by flashing lights and sirens, popped Bicketon in handcuffs to check "being arrested" off her bucket list.

"We're glad we could help grant the experience," the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday!"