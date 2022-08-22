Two Wellington businesses hit in ram-raids overnight

Police are investigating two ram-raids in the Wellington region early on Monday morning and believe the incidents are linked.

The first was at a convenience store on Onepu Road, Lyall Bay at 3.48am, and the second was at a liquor store on Main Road, Tawa at 4.06am.

In both cases, a vehicle was used to gain entrance to the premises and "multiple offenders" made off with stolen items, police said.

"This morning two vehicles believed to be associated with the incidents have been located, abandoned, in Newtown," they added in a statement.

"It’s believed that the incidents may be linked and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglaries, or who saw a silver Mazda Atenza stationwagon or a grey Toyota Aqua in the vicinity of Onepu Road in Lyall Bay around 3:45am, or Main Road in Tawa around 4am."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.