Famous Kiwi on trial for alleged sexual violation at his house

The trial of a famous New Zealander accused of sexually violating a young man has begun.

He is facing one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one of attempted sexual violence - charges he denies.

This case in the High Court in Auckland has strict suppression orders, preventing 1NEWS from revealing any identifying features of the man.

The alleged offending took place in mid 2013 on a "stormy night", when the victim says he drove himself to the man's house.

The victim, who testified on Monday, told the court he was asked that night if he wanted to stay over in a guest room, which he agreed to as the weather outside was treacherous.

The victim said he had several glasses of wine that evening.

"[The man] led him to the media room and undressed him,” Crown prosecutor, Simon Foote told the jury in his opening remarks.

“At this point he felt like a puppet or childlike - like a movie - everything was blurry.”

He also vomited several times in a bathroom.

The court heard that the victim had sex acts performed on him by the man.

The victim left the following morning feeling “hungover”, Foote said, and only laid a police complaint in 2019.

The trial itself is expected to take seven days at the High Court in Auckland.

On Monday morning, the famous New Zealander told a lawyer accompanying him to “smile” at a 1NEWS camera outside the courthouse.

Inside court, he restated his not-guilty pleas before the trial got underway before a 12-person jury.