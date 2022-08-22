Brodie Retallick back from broken cheekbone, will play for Hawke's Bay

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick has recovered from his broken cheekbone and will play for Hawke’s Bay in the NPC this weekend.

Brodie Retallick holds his head in pain after breaking his cheekbone in the Test against Ireland in Wellington in June. (Source: Photosport)

Retallick, who suffered the injury in the third Test against Ireland in Wellington in June, will represent Hawke’s Bay in their Ranfurly Shield defence against North Harbour in Napier on Saturday.

The news is not as good for midfielder Jack Goodhue, who played for Northland at the weekend on his return from a knee injury but who now requires surgery on the joint.

And it’s bad news too for lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who suffered a neck injury during the All Blacks’ second week in South Africa and who will required treatment in Auckland.

In further injury updates provided by the All Blacks after they assembled in Christchurch ahead of their Test against Argentina in the city on Saturday, props Nepo Laulala (knee) and Ofa Tuungafasi (neck) will play for Counties and Northland, respectively, this weekend.

The All Blacks Rugby Championship squad has assembled in Christchurch with the following players:

Hookers: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax (injury replacement), Fletcher Newell (injury replacement), Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Josh Dickson (injury replacement), Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Samuel Whitelock.

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane – Captain, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith.

First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor (injury replacement), David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.