Trump opponents purged during Republican primaries

Critics of former US president Donald Trump claim the embattled politician is attempting to purge his own party of any opposition, ahead of this year's mid-term elections.

Primary races, which see congressional candidates chosen ahead of the November vote, have seen a slew of Trump's opponents bumped from the ballot.

The latest incumbent to lose is Wyoming's Liz Cheney - to her former friend, Harriet Hageman.

READ MORE: Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to tax violations

ADVERTISEMENT

Hageman once described Trump as "racist and xenophobic", and called him "the weakest candidate" ahead of the 2016 election. She's since done a complete reversal, earning his backing for the primaries and crediting him with her success.

"I did not do this on my own. Obviously, we are all very grateful to President Trump," she told a room full of cheering supporters.

Cheney, however, has not wavered in her criticism of Trump since the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th 2021. She told a crowd gathered for her concession speech that her time in politics was not over.

"I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office - and I mean it," she said.

Cheney is one of only two Republicans to join the Committee investigating the Capitol riot and Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

Other Republicans who've dared to criticise the former president have also found themselves out of favour - and out of politics.

Of the ten who voted to impeach Donald Trump, three have lost their seats to candidates he has publicly campaigned for, and three others cited death threats from the former president's supporters as reasons for not seeking re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been some small wins for Republicans who don't support Trump - in Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski was facing an opponent supported by the former president.

"I hope that we do not become the party of one person. I hope that we do not become the party of Donald Trump," she said.

Both Murkowski and her opponent advanced to the midterms.