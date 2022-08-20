Future of iconic Christchurch pub unknown

The future of the beloved Christchurch quake-damaged pub Dux de Lux remains up in the air after restoration talks broke down.

A plan had been put forward by a group of local businessmen to restore the former Dux de Lux, also known as the student union building, but The Arts Centre trust has rejected it.

The Dux de Lux has long been an integral part of Christchurch’s social and music scene with infamous Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve parties featuring some of New Zealand’s biggest acts.

Famed Salmonella Dub’s Andrew Penman says “it was the place where NZ music was being fostered in Christchurch.”

“We’d (Salmonella Dub) would play at the Dux once a month for a $300 guarantee. We saved that money and that’s what we used to write our first album”.

“It’s a big loss.”

Spurred on by fond memories, one of those in the Redux team James Stewart said “we looked at raising the money to restore the Dux (about 10 million dollars) from the people of Christchurch that loved it and then repaying that money over time instead of paying rent to the art centre.”

Redux asked for 50 years rent-free to allow investors to be slowly repaid, saying if the Art Centre was able to contribute at any point then they could renegotiate their rent-free term.

They say they just want to see life back into the beleaguered and beloved building.

But after two years of negotiations, The Art Centre rejected the proposal with board chair Murray Dickinson saying “we felt unable to commit an asset to another party for over 50 years.”

“The trust does not have funds to restore the Student Union (which was the Dux). The insurance funds that we have spent on the restoration have been focused on the Category 1 stone buildings. The Student Union is Category 2.”

When asked by One News whether it will ever be restored Mr Dickinson replied “we hope so, we haven’t turned our mind to the alternatives at this stage.”

The Arts Centre sought expressions of interest from third parties to restore the Student Union in 2020 – the Redux proposal was the only one it received.

James Stewart says the rejection was a surprise and is frustrating.

“It’s demoralising, so many parts of the city are thriving and restored and vibrant and this one hasn't been restored, there's an offer on the table to restore it, but a do-nothing option is more preferable for the trustees which is baffling”

Meanwhile, those spoken to by 1News on the streets of Christchurch today unanimously expressed a desire to see the building “come back to life”.

But when that might happen is unknown.