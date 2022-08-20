Cocksedge masterclass helps Black Ferns bowl Aussies over

There was a moment late in the first half of the Black Ferns' 52-5 eight-tries-to-one victory over the Wallaroos in Christchurch which may have summed it up perfectly. It involved halfback Kendra Cocksedge, the life and soul of this team, of course.

Kendra Cocksedge on her way to scoring her first-half try against Australia in Christchurch on Saturday night. (Source: Photosport)

Cocksedge, having scored a try and set two others up with nifty passes against the shell-shocked Aussies, had just seen the Black Ferns win a ruck penalty deep in Australian territory.

Keen to get the ball in her hands, and not satisfied with what two Wallaroos forwards were doing at the breakdown in denying her precious possession, she shoved both of them backwards, and down they went like a couple of yellow pins at the end of a bowling alley.

It was a little bit comical but it represented her presence and in fact dominance of this match and indeed a large couple of Australians. It appeared there was nothing she couldn’t do on a clear and windless night at Orangetheory Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

It earned her a stern talking to from the referee but New Zealand’s penalty stood and, while the Black Ferns failed to take advantage of it, the damage had been done: Four first-half tries and three Cocksedge conversions for a 26-0 halftime lead that Australia were never going to overhaul.

It meant that after 21 Tests, Australia are still to taste success against the Black Ferns, with the Laurie O’Reilly Cup locked up once again ahead of next Saturday’s second Test in Adelaide.

In the end it got a little bit ugly for an Australian team which got on to the scoreboard through the last act of the game; a try in the left corner for replacement Piper Duck.

Cocksedge, 34, and easily the most experienced of these Black Ferns with 61 caps under her belt (No8 Charmaine McMenamin is next with 26 caps), has hinted that she will be retiring soon and here was another reason why she will be missed so much.

The Black Ferns’ forwards were fantastic at set piece and with their intricate short passing in support play, and the midfield of Amy du Plessis and Theresa Fitzpatrick were always aware of attacking opportunities and occasionally brutal on defence outside the excellent No.10 Ruahei Demant, but it was Cocksedge who bound everything together with her quickness of feet and hands and almost supernatural ability to be a move ahead of everyone else.

Coach Wayne Smith elected to take off Cocksedge after 46 minutes with the score at 33-0 and the job of running the Wallaroos into submission virtually done – she was replaced by Test debutant Tyla Nathan-Wong.

But she was back on after 63 minutes and with the score 45-0 after Nathan-Wong went to the sideline for a head injury assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alana Bremner of the Black Ferns fends off Mahalia Murphy of Australia in the Laurie O'Reilly Cup Test. (Source: Photosport)

In between times, in front of a small crowd of 3813, the Australians had their moments on attack but couldn’t find a way through a defensive line that was accurate and occasionally inspired in terms of impact.

Smith will be pleased not only that the Black Ferns found their attacking groove early in the perfect conditions after they were blighted by torrential rain virtually for the entirety of their successful Pacific Four Nations tournament recently in Tauranga, Auckland and Whangarei, but also with their defence.

With one Test left before the World Cup kicks off in Auckland on October 8, his side appear on track, but of course the litmus test will come against the big nations such as England and France.

Black Ferns 52 (Ruahei Dumant 2, Ayesha Leti-I’iga 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy du Plessis, Kendra Cocksedge, Luka Connor tries; Kendra Cocksedge 4 cons, Renee Holmes 2 cons)

Australia 5 (Piper Duck try)

Halftime: 26-0