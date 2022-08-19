Nelson official fights back tears talking about flood damage

A Tasman Civil Defence controller has fought back tears as he discussed the region's "heartbreaking" flood damage.

Alec Louverdis said the recovery could take years as Nelson continues to be hit by heavy rain, resulting in hundreds of homes being evacuated.

"We went for a drive yesterday - and I’m the group manager for infrastructure for the Nelson City Council - and the damage that I saw in Nelson was heart breaking."

"I think that we are years away," before he trailed off and was comforted by Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese.

Louverdis regained his composure before he added: "Sorry, from a recovery."

"As we were driving there were slips falling everywhere," Louverdis said.

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Nelson with 21 hours of renewed downpours expected in the city from 3pm on Friday.

Another 130mm of rain may fall from 5pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

A state of emergency remains in place for Nelson, Tasman and the West Coast.