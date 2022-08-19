Photos: Flooding causes damage and disruption in Nelson, Northland

<p>Nelson and parts of Northland are experiencing the effects of heavy rain, with flooding, slips and road closures.</p> <p>Over 400 properties in Nelson have been evacuated, while some in Kaitaia left their homes overnight.</p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/19/live-roads-closed-in-northland-as-heavy-rain-moves-up-nz/" target="_blank"><b>You can follow our live updates of Friday's events here. </b></a></p> <p><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/19/live-roads-closed-in-northland-as-heavy-rain-moves-up-nz/" target="_blank"></a></p>