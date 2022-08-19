Kaitaia records NZ's warmest minimum August temperature

Kaitaia has provisionally recorded New Zealand's warmest minimum temperature for August.

Fan by a window. (Source: istock.com)

The temperature overnight Thursday reached 18.2C.

"Mother Nature is running a fever," NIWA says.

The temperature data was recorded over a 24 hour period, 9am Thursday to 9am Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

🗣️ Kaitaia's minimum temperature of 18.2˚C is provisionally New Zealand's new national minimum temperature record for the month of August! 🌡️



Mother Nature is running a fever 🤒



Whangārei & Auckland set records for the warmest August night - for the third consecutive night... pic.twitter.com/sCfL8yt4Xf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

NIWA said the temperature hit 18.2C at 9am on Thursday and from 2am - 7am on Friday.

It comes after Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August night on record last night, breaking records set the night before.

NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland on Wednesday night was 15.6C and 16.2C in Whangārei.

Records began in 1959 in Auckland and 1967 in Whangārei.

It comes as some Kaitaia residents left their homes due to flooding in the region.