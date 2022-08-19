Kaitaia records NZ's warmest minimum August temperature

Source: 1News

Kaitaia has provisionally recorded New Zealand's warmest minimum temperature for August.

Fan by a window.

Fan by a window. (Source: istock.com)

The temperature overnight Thursday reached 18.2C.

"Mother Nature is running a fever," NIWA says.

The temperature data was recorded over a 24 hour period, 9am Thursday to 9am Friday.

NIWA said the temperature hit 18.2C at 9am on Thursday and from 2am - 7am on Friday.

It comes after Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August night on record last night, breaking records set the night before.

NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland on Wednesday night was 15.6C and 16.2C in Whangārei.

Records began in 1959 in Auckland and 1967 in Whangārei.

It comes as some Kaitaia residents left their homes due to flooding in the region.

New ZealandWeather NewsNorthland

Popular Stories

1

7 hospitalised in Canterbury St John health shuttle crash

2

Watch: Aerial footage reveals massive extent of Nelson floods

3

LIVE: More slips and flooding as big rainfall totals revealed

4

US judges who jailed kids for cash ordered to pay $320m

5

Police will 'bring everything' after children's remains found

Latest Stories

Man charged over alleged $1.88 million Covid wage subsidy fraud

Covid-19: 16 deaths reported, 3805 new cases

LIVE: More slips and flooding as big rainfall totals revealed

Gaurav Sharma: MP launches another broadside against Labour, PM

CHCH scrap yard fire may have been deliberately lit - director

Related Stories

LIVE: More slips and flooding as big rainfall totals revealed

Watch: Aerial footage reveals massive extent of Nelson floods

Photos: Flooding causes damage and disruption in Nelson, Northland

Nelson residents worry about 'mind-boggling' flood damage