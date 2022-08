LIVE: Rivers 'remain stubbornly high', more rain expected for Nelson

Follow 1News' live updates as another day of heavy rain is set to continue for much of the country, including hard-hit Nelson. Refresh the page for latest updates.

What you need to know

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Nelson

21 hours of renewed downpours are expected in the city from 5pm on Friday

A state of emergency remains in place for Nelson, Tasman and the West Coast

The number of homes evacuated in Nelson has risen to more than 400

A number of weather watches and warnings are in place for other parts of the country

Live updates

9.50am: Residents in Nelson and Tasman are being asked to stay home if they don't have to travel.

"The roads around the Nelson and Tasman District are a real mess with key routes shut down which puts pressure on other roads," Nelson City Council said.

"We need to ensure we have access as needed so we can help residents as quickly as we can, and when the roads are blocked up with traffic, it doesn't help anyone."

9.45am: There's also a slip in Pukerua Bay:

SH59 PUKERUA BAY - SLIP - 8:35AM

The road is now CLOSED between Onepu Rd and Ames St, due to a slip. Please avoid the area and consider using SH1 as an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/F6kgx5c9gc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 18, 2022

9.40am: A slip is affecting SH3 Mount Messenger in Taranaki:

SH3 MT MESSENGER, TARANAKI - SLIP - 9:20AM, FRI19 AUG

Due to multiple slips, the road will be CLOSED intermittently in both directions for up to an hour, until further notice. Please plan your journey accordingly and allow extra time for travel. ^AP pic.twitter.com/j59BusnZS2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 18, 2022

9.30am: For the third consecutive night, Whangārei & Auckland have set records for the warmest August night:

🗣️ Kaitaia's minimum temperature of 18.2˚C is provisionally New Zealand's new national minimum temperature record for the month of August! 🌡️



Mother Nature is running a fever 🤒



Whangārei & Auckland set records for the warmest August night - for the third consecutive night... pic.twitter.com/sCfL8yt4Xf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

9.05am: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says rivers - especially the Maitai - are "remaining stubbornly high" and a lot of hills are unstable, so that is why those evacuated can't return home yet.

"We need to make sure you can get in safely, and also that you won't need to turn around and evacuate again when the next chunk of rain hits us," it said in a Facebook post, centred on key questions those in Nelson have.

"We know how important it is for people to get some certainty and we want to give it to you, but safety is number one."

9am: Several homes have evacuated since severe weather hit the region, Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management says.

It said in a Facebook post river levels are rising and some homes are experiencing flooding and leaking sewerage.

"Taranaki Civil Defence is monitoring the situation and we are responding as needed," it said.

8.35am: Rain's spreading into the upper South Island again:

Rain has started to spread into upper South Island again. It is expected to become heavy there this afternoon and evening. Check the latest radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^SG pic.twitter.com/vP2STRIX0W — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

8.10: Dawson Falls at Mount Taranaki has recorded a lot of rain over the last few days:

Dawson Falls at Mt Taranaki has recorded over one metre (1002mm) of rain since Tuesday evening. That's a lot of rain and there is more to come! See where the rain is falling in the next few days at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

8am: Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads in Taranaki, saying bad weather is causing a number of issues.

The issues include motorists hitting potholes due to a lack of visibility and surface flooding.

North Taranaki is under an orange heavy rain warning until 10am on Friday. Mount Taranaki is under the same warning until midnight.

Parts of Taranaki have also experienced strong winds.

SH45 INAHA, TARANAKI - FLOODING - 6:20AM

The road remains CLOSED since 2:15am, due to flooding near the intersection with Lower Inaha Rd. Northbound traffic detour via Ahipaipa Rd, Normanby Rd, Inaha Rd onto SH45 and reverse if travelling southbound. ^AP pic.twitter.com/yVjJg793ze — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 18, 2022

7.50am: Rain continues to fall in the Far North. A number of state highways remain closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees.

State Highway 1 Kaitaia to Ohaewai remains closed due to flooding at the Rangiahua Bridge. It's also closed between Larmer and Church roads, just south of Kaitaia.

State Highway 1 Mangamuka Gorge between Kitchen Rd and Makene Rd remains closed due to multiple large slips.

State Highway 10 Kaeo to Mangonui remains closed due to flooding. It is also closed between Inland and Aurere Beach roads.

UPDATE 6:20AM - Various State Highways across the Far North remain CLOSED this morning due to slips, flooding & fallen trees. Please avoid unnecessary travel as bad weather continues to impact the Northland network. Check State Highway info here: https://t.co/mNnq8OLDlc. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ZgFzFwXmuN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 18, 2022

7.30am: A reminder of Friday's forecast:

Friday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



🌧️🌧️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️ 🌧️

🌧️☁️

🌤️☁️☁️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

7.20am: More from Nelson mayor Rachel Reese's Breakfast interview:

Reese warned more homes may have to be evacuated. She said the total number of homes evacuated is now around 411.

She said a small number of the homes evacuated are uninhabitable, which will be "devastating" for those affected.

Authorities are working "as fast as we can" to assess the safety of evacuated homes, Reese said.

She asked residents living on hillsides to be prepared to self-evacuate. If they notice cracks opening, poles leaning or piles of dirt where previously there were none, they should look to leave.

Reese described stability on the hills as the "biggest problem" at the moment.

The mayor also warned the city's recovery will take time.

"It's not going to be easy. It's going to be years of recovery and it's going to be tough."

7.05am: Nelson mayor Rachel Reese spoke to Breakfast and told Nelson residents to conserve water due to issues with the main water supply line. It's thought a slip is responsible.

Reese said drinking water is fine and there are no quality issues.

6.25am: Another spell of heavy rain is expected to hit much of the North and South islands from Friday into Saturday. Here's a summary of some of the watches and warnings outside of Nelson:

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the Tasman District West of Motueka, Westland and Buller through until Saturday afternoon and for Northland until 11am on Friday.

In Northland on Thursday some Kaitaia residents were evacuated due to surface flooding. Multiple roads in the Far North were closed due to the severe weather.

MetService also says severe north to northeasterly gales are possible for northern and central Aotearoa.

The forecaster advises people to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast.