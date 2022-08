Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August night on record last night, breaking records set the night before.

NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland last night was 15.6C and 16.2C in Whangārei.

Records began in 1959 in Auckland and 1967 in Whangārei.

🥵 Auckland & Whangārei experienced their warmest August nights on record ... in consecutive nights!



Min temps of 15.6˚C & 16.2˚C broke records set yesterday.



Perspective: Auckland's average min temp *in December* is 15.2˚C.



Records began in 1959 (Auckland) & 1967 (Whangārei). pic.twitter.com/RqWF5Zd6g2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 17, 2022

It comes as Auckland experiences a wet Thursday with heavy rain warnings in place for the rest of the day.

Aucklanders can still expect warmer temperatures on Thursday, with an 18C high and 15C low.