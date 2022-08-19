Christchurch eye surgeon pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A prominent eye surgeon has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after an alleged home invasion in Christchurch.

Dr Ian William Dallison (Source: Supplied)

Dr Ian William Dallison can be named for the first time after the interim suppression of his identity lapsed at the Christchurch District Court.

The 65-year-old was wearing an orange prison outfit and appeared via video link.

Media applications to film and photograph the hearing were declined.

Dallison is facing six charges including possession of a restricted weapon.

The Crown alleges two people were injured in a stabbing in Lyttelton on August 4, 2022.

Police told media the people involved in the incident were known to each other.

On Friday the case was transferred from the District Court to the High Court given the nature of the additional charge of attempted murder.

Dallison has been remanded in custody to reappear in court in September.