Whanganui retreat a stairway to heaven for aspiring musicians

Source: 1News

A new type of retreat has opened its doors in Whanganui, catering to wannabe musicians looking to unleash their inner rock star.

The Black Sand Music Retreat can fine tune your abilities to the same key as your imagination.

The weekend experience includes one-on-one tuition, a song-writing class, and a full-immersion band experience.

It's targeted at musicians who are playing and learning instruments at home and wish to branch out.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to find out more.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

