Video shows huge scale of Nelson's Maitai River flooding

Video captured in Nelson shows the huge scale of flooding from an overflowing Maitai River.

The footage, filmed by Nelson City Council on Thursday, shows a fast-flowing Maitai River bursting its banks.

Plants on the riverbank can be seen partially submerged in the water seeping toward Maitai Valley Road, which runs alongside the river.

Nelson City Council said the footage was taken as they were dropping off emergency food parcels to people cut off at Maitai Valley Motor Camp.

"The video shows the scale and force of the water we have been hit with," the council said.

"You can see what a big job it is going to be to sort out this mess."

The intense rainfall has been described as a 1-in-100-year event.